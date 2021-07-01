CHEYENNE – In 2017, voters approved $3.2 million on the sixth-penny sales tax ballot for the purchase of land for a park in east Cheyenne, and while the space isn’t yet developed, it was opened Thursday as the East Cheyenne Community Open Space for residents to explore and enjoy.
Mayor Patrick Collins cut the ribbon on the 105-acre plot of land with storm clouds in the distance, but the mood was bright at the open space – which will eventually become East Park, with the potential for fishing, equestrian trails, baseball or softball fields and more.
“This new park is definitely something we have to celebrate,” Collins said.
Right now, the open space doesn’t have any facilities or amenities except for a parking lot, which the Cheyenne City Council approved funding for at the start of this year. The goal was to simply get the space open for the taxpayers to use, then come up with a phased plan for developing areas of the park.
Community Recreation and Events Deputy Director Jason Sanchez said they plan to host a number of community meetings to figure out what residents would like to see in the park and hear any ideas for the space. He said the city still has to draft a master plan and figure out costs, adding that there isn’t a firm timeline for when residents can expect to see some more amenities.
For the time being, however, the open space can be appreciated by residents in the area and across the county.
“We don’t have a community park on the east side of Cheyenne, and this will give those east side residents all the normal opportunities you have at our other parks,” Sanchez said.
Complete with a water feature and native greenery that will be preserved, city officials hope East Park will one day be revered and beloved like Lions Park.
And since there aren’t any facilities there yet, residents are also asked to follow a few rules while enjoying the space: visitors must pack out all trash and pet waste; animals must be kept on leashes; visitors should not disrupt, feed or harass wildlife and should maintain a reasonable distance from nesting birds; and no fires, overnight camping or motorized vehicles are allowed.
The project has been in the works since voters approved the funding in 2017. It hit a few roadblocks along the way due to the land’s valuation, and took longer than both elected officials and residents may have hoped. But the council and landowner finally came to a purchase agreement in January 2020.
Looking ahead, the city will need to identify more funding to build out facilities and amenities at the park, with very little funding remaining from the sixth penny.
But at the end of the day, Collins said, “This will be a community park for everybody, but especially for east Cheyenne.”