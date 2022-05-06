CHEYENNE – With spring upon us, roads that were closed for the winter are gradually reopening in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park is no exception.
So if all goes according to plan, including with the cooperation of Mother Nature, the east entrance road at Yellowstone is expected to open to traffic on Friday. As an announcement Wednesday noted, "conditions in Yellowstone can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions."
Spring also brings with it the annual start of roadwork. And the national park is no exception to this fact of vehicular life, either.
The park warned to "expect up to 20-minute delays east of the park's East Entrance due to road construction." For updates on this project, the park advised visiting the Wyoming Department of Transportation travel information map, which is available online.
That map showed, at U.S. Highways 14, 16 and 20 mileposts 0 to 10.249, the potential for 20-minute delays. It said there is "bituminous pavement surfacing, traffic control, milling plant mix and miscellaneous work on approximately 10.20 miles" of that road between Yellowstone National Park and Cody. The scheduled completion date is Oct. 31.
Conditions permitting, the park also noted Wednesday, these roads will open May 13 at 8 a.m.: South entrance to West Thumb; Lake Village to West Thumb; West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass); and Tower Junction to Tower Fall.
You can check current road status on the park's website or by calling 307-344-2117.