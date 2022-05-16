CHEYENNE – A conversation between a teacher and student turned into a donation of more than $1,000 to a local nonprofit working for safer crosswalks.
On Monday, East High School junior Autumn McPherson, 17, presented a $1,134.46 donation to Janelle Jones, who founded and runs ForMak. Jones started ForMak to try to improve crosswalk safety after her 13-year-old son, Makaili "Mak" Evans, was struck by a car and killed while in a crosswalk last November near McCormick Junior High School.
"I just felt that with me coming to an end with my student council career, I wanted to not only help East, but kind of help our whole community, because I enjoy helping and I feel like this was a good organization," said McPherson, who is currently East's student council vice president and a member of the yearbook staff.
The idea for the collection came during a conversation McPherson had with East journalism advisor Dan Morris about doing a community service project, Morris said. After they each threw out a few ideas, Morris, who said he's friends with Jones and her family, suggested raising money for ForMak.
Morris said he challenged McPherson to organize the fundraiser herself, and to see if she could raise more than $1,000 for the cause.
"(McPherson) grabbed the ball and took off," the teacher said in an interview. "She's just one of those kids. She's a go-getter. ... She believes in the right causes. And if somebody challenges her and tells her she can't do something, she'll prove you wrong every time."
They spent days designing and creating fliers to spread awareness of the fundraiser. McPherson then rallied fellow yearbook staff members to go around to classes and collect money – from spare coins to $100 bills – from students and teachers.
McPherson and Morris said the Kia of Cheyenne car dealership also donated to the cause.
"I feel overall it just gives to our community, and it kind of pulls at your heart when you hear the stories," McPherson said. "So, it just feels nice to help."
The student said she hopes to organize at least one ForMak fundraiser each quarter during her senior year.
Mak's mom reacts
As she held the plastic bag of cash and coins, Jones spoke about how much the money raised and collected by students meant to her.
"It's incredible. I'm very touched," Jones said in an interview.
"My favorite saying is by Gandhi, and I've said this to both of my boys. It is: 'Be the change you wish to see in the world.' And I think that small acts of kindness – little bits of generosity, like the little things that you can do along the way – it really gives that sense of community, what Cheyenne is about. And we feel that here today."
ForMak has raised many thousands of dollars since its creation earlier this year. As of mid-April, the nonprofit had collected about $55,000, Jones said at the time – a combination of donations and small fundraisers.
ForMak will also hold a 5K run/walk event on June 4 in Lions Park. Those interested in participating can register at raceentry.com/formak-5kfun-run/race-information.
The money the nonprofit raises will go toward helping the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County School District 1 fund citywide audits of school routes for pedestrians, conduct needed safety upgrades for crossings, and improve safety education in schools and for the public, Jones has said.
Crosswalk improvements are expensive.
Things like pedestrian-activated rapid flashers can cost about $30,000 per crosswalk, and overhead HAWK (high intensity activated crosswalk) signals may total up to $150,000, City Engineer Tom Cobb said previously. These prices don’t include long-term maintenance costs.
Cobb said last month that the audit will likely cost somewhere between $75,000 and $100,000.
What makes this effort by McPherson and the other students special, Jones and Morris said Monday, is the show of intra-school district support. Just three days after Mak was hit and killed near McCormick, two juvenile pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at an intersection near East. They suffered minor injuries, according to the Cheyenne Police Department.
The issue is also getting statewide attention. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee also has made crosswalk safety a priority for its discussions over the interim, which begins this summer and concludes at the beginning of next year’s legislative session.
"(ForMak) isn't just about McCormick, or the north side, or any one particular group," Morris said. "This is a group that's about the entire school district and the safety of all kids."