Cheyenne Police vehicle

Police vehicles sit in the basement garage on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Cheyenne Police Department in downtown Cheyenne. 

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle Photo/Michael Cummo

CHEYENNE — One student from East High School was killed, and three other teenagers from East were seriously hurt, in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night, according to local authorities.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on East Lincolnway, just in front of the McDonald’s that is located at 2535 East Lincolnway. As the 16-year-old driver of a Ford Taurus was apparently speeding and also "switching lanes" on the street, "he spun out of control into the parking lot" of the McDonald’s, the Cheyenne Police Department's spokesperson said by phone Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus