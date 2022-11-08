CHEYENNE – Students from Cheyenne’s South, East and Central high schools took home multiple awards after their speech and debate tournaments last weekend.
South and East High teams competed in the same tournament in Rock Springs. The Tiger Classic tournament took place from Nov. 4-5.
East High
The East High speech and debate team was one of 12 teams from around Wyoming attending the Rock Springs event. East students won first place in 4A Sweepstakes.
“East had their best performance at this event ever,” coach Marcus Viney said. “This was the first time for many students getting in front of the community, sharing their public speaking skills, stories and arguments.”
Ben Woolsey won second place in Varsity Humor, and Alyvia Hardy took third. Kaylee Fisbeck won first place in Novice Humor, with Jazzy Matthews taking second.
Martin Mata finished in second place in Varsity Oratory. Ellie Kerschner took home first place in Novice Oratory, and Ash Beasley was awarded third. Beasley also won first place in Novice Extemp.
First place for Varsity Poetry was awarded to Rachel West. Dani Schulz won second place, and David Ro was third. Taylor Turpin came in first place for Novice Poetry, and Madelyn Artery took second. Analise Gallardo finished third.
Camila Rivera took home first place for Varsity Extemp. Ella Goodman won first for Varsity Info, with Rosie Zubrod earning third. Sierra Schildmeier was award first place for her performance in Novice Info.
Oakley Simons received second place for Varsity Impromptu. Simons also won third place for Varsity Duo with Chloe Fitzgerald. Jacob Schwartz and Deacon Steiner were awarded Supers for the Congress Debate. Schulz won first place for Varsity Drama, and Artery took second place for Novice Drama.
Kenzie Wilson and Austin LaVanway were awarded second place for Novice Duo. Kerschner and Samantha Jordan received third.
Ro won first place for Varsity POI, which Schulz was second and West finished third. Jordan took home first place for Novice POI, with Matthews second and Anya Neeley third.
Steiner and Zubro were tied for first in the Varsity Lincoln-Douglas close-out debate. Schwartz finished in third place. Natalyia Kopack won first place for the Novice Lincoln-Douglas.
Patrick Coggin and Aliyah Muzquiz won third place for Varsity Public Forum. Artery and Kaelyn Ronnau took third in the Novice debate.
Luke Zacharias and Brayden Lyday finished in third place in the Varsity Cross-Examination debate. Uriah Graham and Wyatt Wilson, as well as Adam Pierson and Vanessa Burnley tied for third in Novice CX.
Schulz took home first place for Varsity Triple Threat, with Simons second and Ro third. Artery earned second place in the Novice Triple Threat debate.
Lyday was recognized with a first-place Varsity Debate Speaker Award for Policy. Zubrod received second place in Lincoln-Douglas, and Zacharias took second in Policy. Schwartz received the third-place speaker award for Lincoln-Douglas, and Rivera was awarded third for Public Forum.
Graham received the first-place Novice Speaker Debate Award for Policy. Schildmeier won second for Lincoln-Douglas, and Johnson was third. Wilson received third for Policy.
South High
Tyler Will, the coach of the Bison forensics team, said he was excited that some of their newest competitors made their mark in the Novice division of the Rock Springs tournament.
“Our Humor students continue to punch above their weight and reach the podium consistently against larger programs,” Will said in a statement. “Varsity competitors also acquitted themselves well in Congressional Debate and Original Oratory, and future tournaments will only improve their performance.”
Aidan Levesque-Vickrey took home second place in Novice Humor. Jackson Artery won third place in the Congressional Debate, and Dakota Clark came in third for Original Oratory.
Central High
Central High Director of Forensics Andy Dennis applauded his students for their performance in Loveland High School’s Drums of War debate tournament. This was the first varsity meet of the year.
Isabelle Conwell won first place in Drama. Chloe Johnson and Brooklyn Ispas took third place for Duo, and Ispas finished in second in Informative. Austin Winstead was awarded second place for Humor.
Saimaa Widi took home first place in Poetry, and Addisyn Bean won second. Anuradha Glennie received second place for Domestic Extemp. Widi and Glennie also won first place for the Public Forum Debate.
Meredith Paul took third in Oratory. Breauna Wright won first place for POI.
Brayden Metcalf was awarded outstanding speaker for the Congressional Debate. Kempton Perriton won first in the Lincoln-Douglas Debate, and Gwen Hargett took home second.