CHEYENNE – St. Joseph's Food Pantry is handing out Easter groceries to low-income families, adults, seniors, retirees and veterans on Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. at 206 Van Lennen Ave. (off of Fifth Street in south Cheyenne).
You are eligible to receive weekly groceries if:
- You, a single-member household, make less than $1,354
- A three-member household earns less than $2,311
- A family of five earns less than $3,269
If you are new to the pantry, you will need to bring a photo ID, current proof of address (utility bill, rent receipt or medical statement) and self-report your income. No income documentation is needed.
Easter groceries include: ham/turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy packets, cornbread mix, mushroom soup, green beans and corn, mac and cheese, jello fruit cups, cake mix and canned icing, bread, spaghetti squash, bananas and a bag of apples.
Are you barely over the income guidelines? Are you and your family struggling to make ends meet due to other increasing expenses such as medication, utility bills or gasoline? The pantry is here to help. You can call 307-275-0567 to get more information on how you can still receive pantry groceries.