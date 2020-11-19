CHEYENNE – Thanks to the county’s four economic development groups, Cheyenne’s transformation into the North (West) Pole is nearly complete, almost ready to spread the ideas of socially distanced shopping and holiday cheer.
A COVID-19-safe Old West holiday celebration has been in the works since late summer, with Visit Cheyenne, along with economic development partners Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and Cheyenne LEADS working together to create the events.
After months of planning, the first event of the celebration is set for Saturday evening. From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the light poles along Capitol Avenue will be adorned with wreaths delivered on horseback and hung by local officials. At 5:30 p.m., they’ll flip the switch to light up downtown.
Along with Visit Cheyenne, local businesses have been decorating windows, buildings and Gunslinger’s Village with lights donated by Gary and Nancy Kelley, who used to decorate the Hemi Lighted Forest of Hope. Gunslinger’s Village is a tribute to Don Meyer, whose widow Carol donated the display that used to adorn their yard each winter in Kimball, Nebraska.
Following the lighting at 5:30 p.m., a 3D light show will take place on the front of the historic Cheyenne Depot downtown. The light show will repeat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 27.
The Old West Holiday events and activities will continue each Saturday until Dec. 19. For a full schedule of events, visit www.oldwestholiday.com.
The Old West Holiday is designed to offer an opportunity for the residents and businesses of Cheyenne to experience shopping and holiday joy in the downtown area in a socially distanced and responsible manner.