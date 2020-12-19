CHEYENNE – Over the last year, Edible Arrangements has prototyped new stores, introduced floral arrangements and incorporated music downloads to enhance gift-giving capabilities. Having had a solid performance in 2020, even through the COVID-19 pandemic, Edible Arrangements has set its sights on Cheyenne, with hopes to open three to four franchise stores.
Aiming to expand in the region, Edible Vice President of Franchise Development Patricia Perry said the company is seeking experienced franchisees with the goal of opening the first Edible Arrangement location in Cheyenne in the next three to five months.
“We’ve looked at a lot of markets across the United States, and we focused on markets where our consumers are underserviced or where we don’t currently have a presence. And so Wyoming definitely rose to the top in terms of one of the markets that we really wanted to focus on for new development,” Perry said.
According to Perry, each shop that opens up will bring about 20-25 jobs with it, adding even more seasonal employees around the holidays. Each new store is also an opportunity for a local entrepreneur, as she said they’re looking for experienced franchise owners who are “passionate about their communities.”
“We’ll provide the training, but we are looking for experienced entrepreneurs to join us and grow out the Wyoming market,” Perry said. “We think it’s very important to make sure that we’re creating jobs in the market as these stores open.”
The new locations will offer customers an enhanced experience from previous stores, as the company’s new prototype design focuses more on the consumer experience. Perry described the set-up as more “theater-like,” where customers can watch the magic behind making bouquets filled with chocolate-covered fruit.
The new store layout also lends itself to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, making “intentional” decisions about seating arrangements and other store features.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID going forward, but we want it to be a comfortable environment where people can come in and see things being made, or they can do curbside delivery and have their items picked up outside,” Perry said.
Additionally, the shops will offer bakery goods like cheesecake, cookies and brownies, along with shelf-stable items such as gourmet popcorn. While the main attraction is the variety of fruit-filled bouquets, the options range from gift packages of fresh flowers and chocolate-covered strawberries to Christmas cookie bundles with music downloads included.
Both the music and floral options are new offerings from Edible Arrangements, which Perry said “have done quite well” since they were rolled out.
“Our brand is about celebrating what’s good in life and making connections, and there’s no better way to do that than with some delicious fruit bouquets and arrangements, but also with music,” Perry said. “All the items that we’ve launched have really helped to take the brand to where it is now, and we’ve been seeing record breaking sales all year. We expect to continue to see that going forward, as well.”
If you’re a franchise owner interested in opening an Edible Arrangement shop in town, send an email to info@edible.com or visit their website at ediblefranchise.com.