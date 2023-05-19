CHEYENNE — While State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said the state’s new plan for education reform was based upon “voices of thousands of education stakeholders across the state” and collaboration, leaders of some statewide education groups said they had no input during the plan’s development.

Wyoming School Boards Association Executive Director Brian Farmer said Degenfelder didn’t seek input from his organization or the Wyoming Association of School Administrators. The same was said by Wyoming Education Association President Grady Hutcherson.

