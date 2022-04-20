LARAMIE – In the ramp-up to Easter this past Sunday, people may have noticed eggs were another commodity to show a dramatic price hike.
The price of a dozen eggs is up more than 25% compared to a year ago, according to analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data from Texas A&M University economists. Overall, egg prices are up 59% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the Food Institute.
Egg prices average more than $2 a dozen nationally or more, according to USDA data. And prices continue to rise north of $2.50, as much as $5 or more a dozen for some varieties at certain grocers.
Local restaurants are feeling the impact in their bulk orders.
Maria’s Mexican Grill and Cantina in Laramie had to raise the price of its breakfast burritos that contain eggs by $1 to make up for an increase in cost, said co-owner Edna Galvan.
Its supplier, Shamrock Foods Co., has been struggling with an avian flu outbreak, which also is contributing to a national supply issue and inflation for eggs. While the restaurant used to pay between $30 to $45 for 30 dozen eggs when buying in bulk, that has increased to about $90 over the past two weeks.
“It’s tough,” Galvan said. “Right now it’s eggs, but another thing is the price of chicken. Sometimes there’s not even any there (available to order).”
The U.S. outbreak had reached Wyoming by the end of March.
“We are at the mercy of nature since our chicken flocks are free-range and we don’t have the means for them to be confined from the outdoors completely,” said BJ Edwards, co-owner of Taste of the Wind farm located about 30 miles west of Laramie. The farm is bracing for the possibility of losing its entire flock.
Edwards and her husband, Chris, have been feeding their animals indoors and at night in an effort to keep food remnants away from wild birds that could spread avian flu. They also are experimenting with the use of deterrents like scarecrows and owl decoys to keep birds away from livestock areas.
She expects the risk to increase as the weather gets warmer and more birds migrate into the area.
Unlike other farms, Taste of the Wind processes its own meat birds on location. Insurance companies refuse to cover their operations.
“Our only strategy at this point is prevention, and a lot of prayers,” Edwards said.
Other farmers
Other local farmers have less concern their flocks will be impacted by the avian flu, but report having felt the brunt of increasing prices for gas and other supplies.
“Prices are outrageous right now,” said Mollee Gilgen. Her family operates Middle Fork Farm down the road from Taste of the Wind. “We have high fuel prices, which drives up feed costs, and it costs more to drive to town and pick up your feed.”
Gilgen said that because it’s hard enough for people to afford food, she’s chosen to absorb increased costs.
An important way to combat the supply chain issues at the ranch has been diversifying products and services, Gilgen said. The ranch produces fodder to cut down on feed costs and sells other products like lettuce and pesto. It also has branched out as a venue for ranch weddings.
“I think anyone in agriculture understands that everything fluctuates,” Gilgen said. “You never know what your day’s (going to bring), so you prepare for anything.”
Supply chain issues have caused the Laramie Walmart to increase egg prices despite efforts to minimize the impacts of higher costs, said company spokesperson Tricia Moriarty.
Taste of the Wind also has slightly increased some prices to account for delivery cost increases because of higher fuel prices.
For Edwards, localizing all aspects of the food production process is the best defense against experiencing these problems to a greater degree like large producers.
“We are seeing, on a massive scale, just how fragile our supply chains and global economies are. When we source our products locally, we automatically insulate ourselves from being affected by large-scale issues like we are seeing,” Edwards said. “With local producers … I do feel that eating can sustain us and our families and support healthy communities built on relationships and trust, rather than speed, greed and convenience.”
Enterprise Editor Mike Sunnucks contributed to this story.