Capitol bronze installation

Jake Johnson, left, and Don Jones make sure the aviator statue, donated by Caren Murray and Edward Murray III as a part of The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, fits in its stand on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, on the corner of Capitol Avenue and 22nd Street in downtown Cheyenne. The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project was originally conceived by Harvey Deselms, a local art gallery owner and curator of the project. “There are currently two more statues that will be placed near the Capitol building still in need of funding,” Deselms said. “If anyone is interested in donating for either statue they can stop by Deselms Fine Art any time (during business hours).” Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – On Thursday, the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project installed eight statues in downtown Cheyenne, including four historic figures and four representations of wild and marine life. 

Reacting to the news, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “As Cheyenne welcomes tens of thousands of visitors from around the world this week, I am full of pride that these installations will happen before Frontier Days. In less than a year, the face of the capital city of the Old West is being transformed, because of the generosity of the people of this great city. Having these eight statues installed before Frontier Days will further highlight Cheyenne as one of the most exciting places on the Front Range.”

