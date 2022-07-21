Jake Johnson, left, and Don Jones make sure the aviator statue, donated by Caren Murray and Edward Murray III as a part of The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, fits in its stand on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, on the corner of Capitol Avenue and 22nd Street in downtown Cheyenne. The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project was originally conceived by Harvey Deselms, a local art gallery owner and curator of the project. “There are currently two more statues that will be placed near the Capitol building still in need of funding,” Deselms said. “If anyone is interested in donating for either statue they can stop by Deselms Fine Art any time (during business hours).” Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – On Thursday, the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project installed eight statues in downtown Cheyenne, including four historic figures and four representations of wild and marine life.
Reacting to the news, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “As Cheyenne welcomes tens of thousands of visitors from around the world this week, I am full of pride that these installations will happen before Frontier Days. In less than a year, the face of the capital city of the Old West is being transformed, because of the generosity of the people of this great city. Having these eight statues installed before Frontier Days will further highlight Cheyenne as one of the most exciting places on the Front Range.”
The latest statues are:
“Justice Willis Van Devanter” by Joel Turner; located in front of the Supreme Court building; donated by the daughters of the late William H. Vines – Kimberly, Hillary, Jennifer and Stephanie
“Esther Hobart Morris” by Joel Turner; in front of the Supreme Court building; donated by Jim Collins
“Native Girl” by George Lundeen; northeast corner of Capitol and 22nd; donated by Alice’s Lakeside Legacy
“Comparing Time” by Joey Bainer; northwest corner of Capitol and 15th; donated by Jim Ehernberger
“A Friend in Need” by Robin Laws; northeast corner of Pioneer and 17th; donated by Bob Born
“High Yield” by Joshua Tobey; northeast corner of Carey and 17th; donated by Sam Galeotos
“Guardian” by Robin Laws; northwest corner of Carey and 17th; donated by Marietta Dinneen
“River Motion” by Tim Cherry; southeast corner of Carey and 17th; donated by Alicia Brown
Nathaniel Trelease, chairman of the Capital Avenue Bronze Project, said, “Our most optimistic hopes have been outrun by the generosity of our donors. We now have commitments for more than 50 statues. Every year, tens of thousands of people walking up Capitol Avenue or through downtown will learn about the heritage of the city and state and the honor of its people.”
Harvey Deselms, the curator of the project, added, “We’re especially excited that the Project has spread beyond Capitol Avenue throughout downtown, onto 17th Street and Carey Avenue, too. We recently received shipment of pedestal material after a three-month delay and hope to accelerate our installations in the coming months. A party will be announced soon!”