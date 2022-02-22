CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, located at 1530 W. Lincolnway, will hold its eighth annual Chicken Curling Tournament on Saturday, March 26.

Teams of up to four people will compete in a double-elimination format for chicken curling glory. Using donated frozen chickens, teams will test their curling accuracy over several rounds within a match to see who comes out with the most points. The team with the most points at the end of the match will advance to their next matchup. Malt beverages to be served by Vino’s during the tournament.

Stop by the Ice and Events Center to register your team or email ksmith@cheyennecity.org to be sent a registration packet. The team fee of $60, and a completed registration form, are due by noon March 22. After the registration deadline, the late fee will be $75 until 10 a.m. March 26 on a space available basis.

For more information, contact Katherine Smith at 307-637-6319.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus