...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, and Chadron.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning in effect until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Eighth annual Chicken Curling Tournament set for March 26
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, located at 1530 W. Lincolnway, will hold its eighth annual Chicken Curling Tournament on Saturday, March 26.
Teams of up to four people will compete in a double-elimination format for chicken curling glory. Using donated frozen chickens, teams will test their curling accuracy over several rounds within a match to see who comes out with the most points. The team with the most points at the end of the match will advance to their next matchup. Malt beverages to be served by Vino’s during the tournament.
Stop by the Ice and Events Center to register your team or email ksmith@cheyennecity.org to be sent a registration packet. The team fee of $60, and a completed registration form, are due by noon March 22. After the registration deadline, the late fee will be $75 until 10 a.m. March 26 on a space available basis.
For more information, contact Katherine Smith at 307-637-6319.