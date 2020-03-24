CHEYENNE – On Tuesday, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department received notification of an individual testing positive for COVID-19.
The individual is in their late 40s and lives in Cheyenne. The individual has had contact with another patient who previously tested positive.
Laramie County now has eight official cases, all of which are in Cheyenne, according to a news release. The State of Wyoming has 31 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Information regarding COVID-19 is available throughout the area, including the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and the city of Cheyenne websites and Facebook.