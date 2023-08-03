CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has announced that Mark Eisele and the Eisele family, of the King Ranch Company in Cheyenne, have been chosen to receive the 2023 Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award.

The Eiseles are being recognized for their dedication to agricultural land conservation, water rights and habitat conservation. The nomination was submitted by Justin Derner of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Rex Lockman of Laramie County Conservation District.

