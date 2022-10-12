CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee will no longer consider sponsoring a bill to create a state elections commission.
Although the legislation was drafted, Co-Chairman Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday that he reviewed the legislation this week, and it was not what he envisioned. The bill was expected to be voted on at the meeting this Friday, along with drafts addressing election systems, vacancies in elected offices and election records.
"I was pushing for just letting the four statewide elected officials on the canvassing board oversee a director, who oversaw the office of elections,” he said. “That turned into much more a commission of independently appointed people, more than I was anticipating.”
Legislative Service Office staff were directed at the last meeting in August to develop the bill by the committee after a motion was brought forward by Zwonitzer. Despite pushback from members of the committee who said it may insult the incoming secretary of state, it passed 7-3. Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, is likely to become the next permanent secretary of state, a post held on an interim basis by Karl Allred.
Zwonitzer told committee members he would feel more confident in having a nonpartisan commission made up of the governor, secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer, who would oversee a director of elections in the wake of political candidates casting doubt on the election process. He explained it would manage responsibilities such as audits, campaign finance and security, similar to other election commissions across the nation.
Draft bill
The draft bill provided by Zwonitzer stated the commission would consist of six members appointed by the governor with the consent of the Senate.
No more than four members would be from the same political party, and the governor could remove members. They would be appointed for a term of four years, and three of the initial members would get two years.
A commission would be responsible for hiring an executive director. Language in the bill also removed “the secretary of state is the chief election officer for the state,” and replaced it with the “elections commission shall oversee elections as provided in this election code.”
Any mention of secretary of state in regard to election statute was replaced with election commission, except in cases when the secretary of state and commission worked collaboratively on the budget or providing a notice of “the referendum ballot proposition to the elections commission.”
It would leave the secretary of state on the State Canvassing Board.
Along with the draft bill, a memo by LSO Senior Staff Attorney Josh Anderson outlines the legal issues that could be associated with an elections commission. "Any legislative effort to transfer duties now held by the secretary of state to a state elections commission might be challenged as divesting the secretary of state of his inherent authority."
There were significant complications noted in separating election responsibilities and other duties the secretary of state oversees, as well as how to interpret constitutional authority given to the Legislature.
Anderson explained that “the constitutional authority for the Legislature to specify the powers and duties of the Secretary of State, among other constitutional offices, 'as prescribed by law,' is not an unrestricted legislative power to eliminate or transfer their powers and duties.” However, the Constitution also doesn’t specifically say that the secretary of state is responsible for administering elections.
“Ultimately, LSO cannot predict how a court would decide this issue, particularly considering research revealing no Wyoming case that definitively answers whether the Legislature may statutorily reassign the elections function and authority that is currently conferred to the Secretary of State,” concluded Anderson.
Stripping power
While some have speculated the legislation was a move to strip Republican primary winner Gray of his duties as secretary of state if he were to win the general election, Zwonitzer said this was not the case. He said he wants greater oversight in the Elections Division, and a hiring process similar to the state Medicaid director and other high-level government positions.
“I want to share power among all four of our canvassing board members, but certainly, the one person who right now has oversight over the elections director is the secretary of state,” Zwonitzer said. “My thought was that we would share the responsibility of who was selected as the state elections director.”
However, he voiced concern with rhetoric from candidates before the primary election regarding election integrity. He said it would be worrisome to have an individual solely in charge of the state elections director who claims the state doesn’t have safe and secure elections.
Gray has expressed his doubts publicly throughout the campaign cycle, along with candidates such as U.S. House of Representatives Republican primary winner Harriet Hageman.
“It’s not just Chuck. Mark Armstong also had several concerns that I don’t think many of us in the Legislature share,” Zwontizer told the WTE. “Not the whole Legislature. Those of us who work in the election world, the county clerks and the Corporations Committee, many of his assertions we don’t believe were accurate when it came to election integrity.”
He said if Armstrong had won the GOP secretary of state nomination, he suspects there would have been similar re-evaluations of having one person in charge of the state’s elections.
The same concern doesn’t apply to the Secretary of State’s Office Elections Division or county clerks. Zwontizer said he believes the four leaders in the Elections Division are beyond reproach, but there is widespread worry none of them will be there in January. One person has left and another, Kai Schon, says he plans to leave before Gray takes over.
“The state elections director made it known he’s looking for other opportunities and positions,” Zwonitzer said. “There’s a lot of worry about who the next state elections director may be.”