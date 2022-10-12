Rep. Dan Zwonitzer

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee will no longer consider sponsoring a bill to create a state elections commission.

Although the legislation was drafted, Co-Chairman Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday that he reviewed the legislation this week, and it was not what he envisioned. The bill was expected to be voted on at the meeting this Friday, along with drafts addressing election systems, vacancies in elected offices and election records.

