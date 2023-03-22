20201104-news-election-mc-1.JPG

Laramie County residents cast their votes Nov. 3, 2020, at the Storey Gym polling location. A collection of facts about election integrity and security created by former Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan has vanished from his agency's website.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle file photo

When a new law stripped Wyoming voters of the ability to change party affiliation on Election Day earlier this month, Secretary of State Chuck Gray called it a “pivotal moment for election integrity.”

“Ending crossover voting to protect the integrity of the election process has been our office’s number one priority this session, and we worked diligently on its passage,” Gray said in a March 2 press release.

