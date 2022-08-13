CHEYENNE – In the face of some distrust by Wyomingites of the integrity of voting systems, election officials want to reassure the public that upcoming votes are secure.

And should there be any issues of alleged criminal acts, or even calls to local authorities, law enforcement officials said they will be ready to intervene. However, they are not planning on proactively monitoring polling places.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus