Secretary of State Chuck Gray shakes hands with lawmakers

Secretary of State Chuck Gray shakes hands as he is introduced before Gov. Mark Gordon's speech to a joint session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature in the House chamber at the Wyoming State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Election records came under scrutiny Wednesday afternoon in the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.

Committee members considered two joint committee-sponsored bills that would impact the public’s access to election records. They passed a bill that would allow unique identifying numbers for elections and information relating to absentee ballot requests and returns to be public, and voted down a bill to make cast ballots, cast ballot images and cast vote records confidential.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus