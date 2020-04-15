CHEYENNE – Element Church is giving back to the community for its Easter Sunday service, as well as to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, the church gave out $20,000 by giving $100 bills to people to then pay it forward to those in need. The church has been holding online services to avoid large gatherings amid the pandemic, and after Easter service, Pastor Jeff Maness challenged anyone who was watching to get in their car and come to the church parking lot.
While people lined up in their cars, staff members distributed $100 bills to the first 200 cars in line, and 378 cars showed up. Within the first 20 minutes, after Maness issued the challenge, the money was gone.
“The first 200 cars got $100 to go out and then serve someone in need, or someone in their life that they knew could use it,” Maness said. “We even said go buy lunch for your family on your own dime, and leave the hundred dollars for the workers. Or go to the grocery store, buy a bottle of soda, and leave the hundred bucks for the clerk – just trying to spread generosity on Easter Sunday.”
Maness said people were blown away by the generosity, and the church created a website, elementgivesback.life, to help share the stories of what they did to give back.
G. McGuire said they were able to tip their pizza delivery driver from Papa Johns $100 and said it was a wonderful experience. A&T Johnson said they gave their $100 to EMTs from American Medical Response because they wanted to give it to someone who is sacrificing their health and safety for the community.
“We gave the Easter $100 anonymously to a tenant who has been struggling. She is fighting cancer and raising two teenage grandchildren on her own. When I heard there was an opportunity to be able to give back in our community, God immediately laid her on my heart,” C. Sobieski said on the website. “It is so much better to give than to receive, and I feel blessed to be able to be a part of this and to leave her a little surprise.”
Maness said he wants the church to give back to the community in this time of need, and he thought the best way to do that was through their church members. To do this, the church empowered its members with the resources to go out and serve.
In addition to the pay it forward initiative, the church also had people going around town praying for first responders, hospitals, local businesses and whatever or whoever else they wanted to.
“So they did what we kind of called a prayer parade, but we gave them resources (and) instructions,” Maness said. “The first 200 cars got $100, so another 178 cars still participated with the prayer initiative. And a lot of people didn’t get money, but they gave their own money to do acts of generosity, as well.”
L. Feagler said they prayed for officials at the Capitol, their co-workers at the hospital’s Emergency Department and the staff at Prairie Wind Elementary. They also gave the $100 to a friend who is battling cancer. R. Duden and their family prayed for Mayor Marian Orr as she guides the city through the pandemic, Stitches Acute Care because they took care of them when they started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and the Children’s Discovery Center at Laramie County Community College, where their daughter is enrolled.
“This was an amazing experience. As a family, we decided to pray for all schools we passed, as well as cops, senior centers, fire departments and truck stops on our way to our hometown. Burns ...” K. Wills said on the website. “We finally made it to Burns to pray over the whole town, the town hall, fire district, day care and schools. We also prayed for all the churches in town. Thank you for this, and we will continue to pray over them all and more. God Bless …”
Maness said there’s always a need to give back, and especially during a crisis like the current pandemic. He said during these times, the worst of humanity can rise, but also the best. He said in his line of work, he also thinks during these times the best of Christianity also rises to the top.
He said to him one of the defining characteristics of a Christian should be generosity. Whenever the church can lead the way and be generous, he said he thinks it exposes these characteristics. He said people should be generous because God was generous with humanity.
Maness said the church also has a food pantry that is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it also offers delivery for people who need it. He said the pantry has been giving out about 100 bags of food a day.