CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging members of the public to attend one of the upcoming meetings to begin Phase II of the public collaborative process on elk feedground management.
"Elk Feedgrounds – A challenge we can take on" began last fall with initial shared-learning sessions. This summer, Phase II begins with six public meetings held across the state to outline stakeholder and public involvement. All planned public meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in-person:
- July 27 – Laramie, Laramie Game and Fish Office, 1212 S. Adams St.
- July 28 – Rock Springs, Rock Springs Public Library, Ferrero Room, 400 C St.
- July 29 – Casper, Casper Game and Fish Office, Pronghorn Room, 3030 Energy Lane
- Aug. 3 – Afton, Afton Wyoming Civic Center, Room 125 A and B, 150 S. Washington St.
- Aug. 4 – Pinedale, Sublette County Weed and Pest, 12 S. Bench Road
- Aug. 5 – Jackson, Jackson Hole Conference Center, 920 West Broadway
Meetings will be facilitated by Tara Kuipers Consulting, an independent firm based in Cody.
Phase II will build off the information provided in Phase I. Recordings of the Phase I presentations can be found on the Elk Feedgrounds Public Collaborative webpage as well as a summary report of Phase I.
Ultimately, the Game and Fish-led process will produce a long-term management plan for elk feedgrounds managed by the department. The draft management plan is tentatively planned to go in front of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission for approval in the spring of 2023.
To learn more and get involved, visit the Elk Feedgrounds Public Collaborative webpage at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/elk-feedgrounds.