CHEYENNE – Returning to college as an adult can be daunting, especially for those questioning how to afford school in addition to the reality of living expenses.
The Ellbogen Opportunity Scholarship from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation helps remove such barriers, according to a news release. This scholarship gives adults the opportunity to complete a college degree or certification in several fields. The scholarship is available for two academic years, 2021-22 and 2022-23.
To qualify for this scholarship program, applicants must:
- Be 24 years of age or older.
- Have demonstrated Wyoming residency for not less than three years immediately preceding the application.
- Preference should be given to students who have not already earned an associate degree or higher.
- Have completed and filed a free application for federal student aid (FAFSA) for the academic year for which the student is applying for a scholarship and has unmet financial need.
To remain eligible for the scholarship, students need to:
- Make satisfactory academic progress toward a degree or certificate as determined by the community college.
- Maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5, evaluated at the end of each academic term.
Applicants must enroll in one of the more than 20 qualifying programs, several of which are available online. A full list of available programs and scholarship details can be found at lccc.wy.edu/opportunity.
To apply for Ellbogen Opportunity Scholarship, students can contact the LCCC Student Hub at 307-778-1265 or visit lccc.wy.edu/opportunity to learn more about the scholarship and access the appropriate application forms.