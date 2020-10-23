CHEYENNE – The owner of two dogs found severely emaciated earlier this month will make his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court next Thursday, said Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO Sue Castaneda.
Roy Burnett was located and cited for two counts of animal cruelty, according to a Facebook post from the animal shelter. Castaneda said the citations were issued by the responding Cheyenne Animal Control officer.
Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak said his department had provided some background information to animal control related to the case, but he did not know the status of the charges. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle could not confirm whether Burnett is facing misdemeanor or felony charges.
A Facebook event was created to encourage a demonstration at Burnett’s court appearance and to pressure District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove to prosecute the case.
However, the event’s organizer posted screenshots showing an email chain between her and Manlove, in which Manlove said “this office will be unable to prosecute a misdemeanor animal abuse case” because of budget cuts, and that the burden will fall on local law enforcement to prosecute lower level charges.
No one from the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office returned calls from the WTE seeking comment Thursday.
Castaneda said the two dogs are “doing very well,” but that it will take some time for them to regain full health and for the shelter to determine their adoptability. She said she believes the dogs are part of a French mastiff breed known as Dogue de Bordeaux.
She said a number of people have donated to help the shelter care for the dogs, and the shelter’s staff has been working around the clock to make sure the dogs are hydrated, fed and walked.
On Oct. 10, animal control officers were dispatched to a south Cheyenne home, where they found the two dogs “left to fend for themselves with no food or water” and “only hours away from death,” according to an Oct. 14 news release from the shelter.