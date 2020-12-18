WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Dec. 14, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced that the agency will be removing the federal domestic emerald ash borer (EAB) quarantine regulations. This rule will be published and become effective on Jan. 14, 2021.
The federal quarantine originally enacted in 2003, has shown to be ineffective at controlling the spread of EAB and expensive to enforce. Additionally, the cost incurred annually by commercial entities affected by these regulations is estimated to be between $9.8 million and $27.8 million. Funding allocated to maintaining the quarantine regulations by APHIS will now be used for biocontrol, integrated pest management, and education/outreach programs and research.
In 2002, EAB, a destructive invasive insect native to East Asia was discovered in Michigan. The following year, a quarantine was enacted by APHIS for 13 Michigan counties. Since then, the quarantine has expanded to cover 35 states and over a quarter of the continental U.S.
As a result, an estimated 50 million ash trees have been killed. The quarantine which only required commercial ash products to be treated before leaving the restricted area proved ineffective for controlling EAB. EAB spread out of quarantine areas due to their ability to fly up to 100 miles during their lifetime and the movement of noncommercial ash products by the public.
EAB has not been found in Wyoming to date. The closest identification of EAB was in Fort Collins, Colorado in June of this year. However, tourism, high frequency of travel throughout Colorado and the proximity to nearby populations of EAB put Wyoming’s ash trees at significant risk.
Wyoming State Forestry Division in cooperation with APHIS, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, city foresters, county conservation districts, arborists, and neighboring states, will work to detect, educate and prepare for the probability of EAB in Wyoming.
A significant source of new EAB introductions has been linked to the movement of firewood. EAB is difficult to detect and often goes unnoticed for many years. To prevent the spread of EAB and other potentially damaging insects, don’t transport firewood; buy it where you burn it.
Final rule and stakeholder announcement can be found at: https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-26734.pdf