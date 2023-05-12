...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
CHEYENNE — The emergency extension of the shed antler collection regulation ends at 6 a.m. Monday.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department also will open 11 wildlife habitat management areas in the western and southern portions of the state that remained closed due to the extended emergency closure.
The following wildlife habitat management areas will open at 6 a.m. Monday:
Black Butte, near Pinedale
Grey’s River, near Alpine
Fall Creek, near Pinedale
Half Moon, near Pinedale
Luke Lynch, near Pinedale
Soda Lake, near Pinedale
Forbes/Sheep Mountain, near Laramie
Shed antler collectors should be aware that any antlers or horns found in Wyoming that are attached to the skull must be tagged with an Interstate Game Tag by a Game and Fish law enforcement officer. Individuals need to contact a game warden prior to removing the head from the field. There is an $8 fee for the tag.