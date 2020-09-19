CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services announced this week it has contracted with the Wyoming Emergency Medical Services Association to implement the Wyoming First Responder AED Project, according to a news release.
The project, funded through a nearly $4.2 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, was developed to deliver LifePak CR2 Automatic External Defibrillators and training to law enforcement, Game and Fish, and state and national parks personnel.
Annually, about 475,000 Americans die from out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, the release said. Research has shown that the sooner an AED is available to a patient in sudden cardiac arrest, the better the chance of survival.
The Wyoming Office of Emergency Medical Services partnered with the trust to improve the “chain of survival” for cardiac arrest victims in Wyoming through a multi-faceted approach. The primary focus will be to equip state, county, municipal and tribal law enforcement agencies with enough AEDs to ensure their patrol vehicles always have an AED available.
The LifePak CR2 AEDs, manufactured by Physio Control, a part of Stryker, feature Wi-Fi access to conduct self-checks, event reporting and tracking of devices to ensure readiness of each device. The Wyoming Emergency Medical Services Association will engage Stryker and expert trainers throughout the state to train recipients in the use and setup of the devices, as well as teach CPR, the release said.
The Wyoming Emergency Medical Services Association will also work with the Office of Emergency Medical Services to increase bystander CPR through efforts to increase telephone-CPR guidance from 911 dispatch centers. Evaluation efforts will provide real-time feedback in the training and dissemination aspects of the project, and the impact this project has on AED use among first responders and ultimately cardiac arrest survival.