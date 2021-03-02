CHEYENNE – The Department of Family Services (DFS) is preparing to administer the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Wyoming to help tenants who have not been able to (or are concerned they will not be able to) make their rental or utility payments. ERAP also will help landlords and utility companies that may have not received payments due to them as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because a loss of employment is often the cause of missed rent and utility payments, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) has joined DFS to find and help renters who need this assistance.
The two agencies are co-hosting the first of several planned Virtual Town Hall presentations Thursday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m., to explain the program, answer questions and listen to concerns from the public.
Please visit tinyurl.com/6meesd2k to register for the Emergency Rental Assistance Town Hall. A recording of the Town Hall will be available on the DFS website for those who are not able to attend.
For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, and to sign up for email updates, please visit the DFS website https://tinyurl.com/y745yz98/.
If you have suggestions on how the program should operate, your input is encouraged. Please email suggestions to RentalAssistance@wyo.gov. For information on other assistance that may be available in your area, please continue to contact Wyoming 211 by dialing 2-1-1.