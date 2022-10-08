Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information.

That figure – which is almost double the turnover rate a decade ago – accounts for employees transferring departments as well as those that left state government altogether. Retirements made up about 18% of turnover.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus