CHEYENNE – While Wyoming allows voters to register at the County Clerk’s Office or on Election Day, those who wish to register by mail have some extra steps to take. In order to register without going in person, residents need to mail a photocopy of their ID and a notarized signature to their county clerk’s office.
Some residents, especially younger populations, may not have a photocopier or know where to get a signature notarized, which got Ted Hanlon and some of his friends thinking. In order to make voter registration more accessible and easier for residents, they formed Energize and Vote, a group of volunteers that walks people through the registration process.
“We thought it was pretty important that everybody’s voice be heard and thought, ‘We’ve got to be able to do something,’” Hanlon said.
This is the first year Energize and Vote is providing assistance, and they’ve had multiple registration drives where they set up with a photocopier and have a notary to help people complete their registration. Folks from Energize and Vote will be set up at different locations throughout the day from Sept. 16 through Sept. 19, and all residents need to have to register is an ID.
“Our county clerk does a really good job of registering you in person at the County Clerk’s Office, but there’s a lot of people right now, including me, that don’t really want to go inside and do something like that,” Hanlon said.
The same thought occurred to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee, who said allowing online voter registration would be a solution to the problem. Even though 40 other states have online voter registration in place, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Lee said, “Wyoming’s a little bit far from being able to do that.”
Still, she said, “I think it’s good that people are getting word out and raising awareness.”
With the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Laramie County saw an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots in the August primary – the last two elections saw an average of 1,600 absentee ballots, and this year’s primary saw nearly 9,000. Registered voters can also receive help requesting an absentee ballot at the Energize and Vote events.
Wyoming also doesn’t allow third-party voter registration drives, which are common in other states. Because the state doesn’t allow batches of registrations to be submitted, Energize and Vote simply assists residents with their registration forms and requirements.
They’ll supply the photocopier and notary required for registration, and ensure residents are filing out their forms correctly, but the residents themselves will need to drop their own registration in the mail.
“With paperwork, I think all of us have the feeling that we’re not doing it right; it’s sort of a universal feeling. So we can assure people that they’re doing it right, and make it easy for them to get it filled out and dropped in the mail with all the right steps taken,” Hanlon said.
Already, Energize and Vote has helped with a couple dozen voter registrations. And while the impact may be on a smaller scale, Hanlon said their efforts are still important.
“It has the potential to make a difference in Wyoming. There are so few of us that every vote really does count,” Hanlon said.