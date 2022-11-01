WASHINGTON and CHEYENNE – Local allies of the energy industry panned the latest critique by President Joe Biden of the industry.
On Monday, he accused oil companies of “war profiteering.” And he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don’t boost domestic production.
Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for earning record money while not helping to lower prices at the gas pump. The president suggested he will look to Congress to levy tax penalties on oil companies if they don’t begin to invest some of their profit in lowering costs for American consumers.
“My team will work with Congress to look at these these options that are available to us and others,” Biden said. “It’s time for these companies to stop war profiteering, meet their responsibilities in this country and give the American people a break and still do very well.”
In a statement, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Biden "loves to raise taxes." Regarding Biden and Senate Democrats, the lawmaker pointed to a tax increase on oil and natural gas that was floated a few months ago.
"That didn’t help bring consumer energy prices down and this tax increase won’t either," said Barrasso in his prepared statement. "President Biden should follow the law and hold required American oil and gas lease sales. He should issue a robust five-year plan."
In his speech, Biden took aim at ExxonMobil, which reported $19.7 billion in third-quarter earnings. He lashed at the Irving, Texas-headquartered company for using record profit to provide shareholders with dividends and stock buybacks while failing to invest in production improvements. Chevron had $11.23 billion in profit, almost reaching the record it attained in the prior quarter.
Over the last two quarters, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergy earned over $100 billion. That is more than in all of 2021, and more than two-and-a-half times what they earned in the same quarters of 2021.
“Oil companies' record profits today are not because of doing something new or innovative,” Biden said. “Their profits are a windfall of war, a windfall for the brutal conflict that’s ravaging Ukraine and hurting tens of millions of people around the globe.”
Industry reacts
Locally and nationally, the energy industry panned Biden's latest comments.
In an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming's spokesperson pointed to the economics of oil pricing.
"While President Biden would love to shift the blame away from his failed economic policies, his rhetoric does nothing to bring down prices for American families or change reality," wrote PAW's Ryan McConnaughey. "Oil companies do not set the price for fuel at the pumps and do not set the price of oil. Those prices are set by global supply and demand factors."
U.S. oil production is at its highest since this pandemic began, and U.S. refineries are running at 90%-plus capacity, pointed out McConnaughey, the trade association's vice president & director of communications. Instead of what Biden discussed, McConnaughey sought to "reform the regulatory environment to encourage domestic development" and to "roll back their stance on eliminating production on federal lands," he wrote about Biden and his allies.
In a Monday response to Biden, American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers said in a written statement the administration was "taking credit for price declines and shifting blame for price increases."
“Increasing energy demand and constrained supply coupled with geopolitical instability and faulty policy decisions have driven fuel prices higher," API wrote, in another statement earlier in October reacting to other comments by Biden on gas prices.
High prices at the pump have exacerbated inflation and have taken a toll on Biden and Democrats’ standing among voters. The midterm general elections are next Tuesday.
This Tuesday according to AAA, the average price in Wyoming at the gas pump for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.73. That is off of a record high in the state of close to $5, reached on July 1, the motorists' association reports.