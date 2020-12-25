CHEYENNE – Multiple Wyoming energy companies and cities have joined together to kick off the 31st annual Energy Share of Wyoming season. The program, which is now accepting applications, is available to assist with payment for energy bills when all other resources and assistance have been exhausted.
First priority goes to individuals and families at or above 185% of the federal poverty level. Special consideration is given to senior citizens and the disabled. Energy Share provides for a one-time expenditure of up to $400 per household for energy costs. Additionally, Rocky Mountain PERC has donated funds to support a one-time payment for propane customers of up to $500.
All applicants must be Wyoming residents. Funding decisions are made by The Salvation Army, which reviews applications and assesses eligibility based on need, lack of other resources and available Energy Share funds. Individuals interested in applying for funds should contact their local Salvation Army, or call toll-free 1-877-461-5719, to determine your local Salvation Army field representative. More information and applications are also available online at www.energyshareofwyoming.org.
For those wishing to make a tax-deductible contribution, sponsoring utilities include instructions in their billing statements. In areas without a sponsoring utility, individuals may send their tax-deductible donations to Energy Share of Wyoming, c/o Align, 822 W. 23rd St., Cheyenne, WY 82001.
Voluntary contributions from sponsors and individuals support the program, which runs through spring 2021.