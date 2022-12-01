...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner County,
Kimball County and Cheyenne County. In Wyoming, East Platte
County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
CHEYENNE – Multiple Wyoming energy companies have joined together to kick off the 33rd annual Energy Share of Wyoming season.
The program, which begins accepting applications today, was started to assist individuals with energy-related emergencies when unusual circumstances create financial needs not met through existing energy assistance programs.
Voluntary contributions from sponsors and individuals support the program that runs through the spring of 2023.
“During the 2021-22 heating season, Energy Share of Wyoming raised $70,943.31 in private and corporate donations to assist 208 households in 13 counties throughout Wyoming,” said Laurie Farkas, president of the Energy Share of Wyoming board of directors, in a news release. “Additionally, were able to distribute $71,137.79 in additional funds designated for COVID-19 relief, assisting 246 households in 20 Wyoming counties with energy bill emergencies due to COVID-19 and energy sector job loss.”
Mike Morrissey, an Energy Share of Wyoming board member from Rocky Mountain Power, said: “We continue to be very fortunate in Wyoming to have so many generous people who are able to help their neighbors through difficult times. Over the years, our program has been very successful and been able to assist thousands of families in need.”
A nonprofit organization, Energy Share of Wyoming is a partnership of numerous associations, utilities and businesses. Sponsoring groups include The Align Team, Black Hills Energy, Dominion Energy, High West Energy, Montana Dakota Utilities, Rocky Mountain PERC, Rocky Mountain Power, The Salvation Army and Wyoming Rural Electric Association.
Energy Share funding is available to assist with payment for energy bills when all other resources and assistance have been exhausted. First priority goes to individuals and families at or above 185% of the federal poverty level. Special consideration is given to senior citizens and the disabled. Energy Share provides for a one-time expenditure of up to $400 per household for energy costs.
Additionally, Rocky Mountain PERC has donated funds to support a one-time payment for propane customers of up to $500. All applicants must be Wyoming residents.
Funding decisions are made by The Salvation Army, which reviews applications and assesses eligibility based on need, lack of other resources and available Energy Share funds. Individuals interested in applying for funds should contact their local Salvation Army, or call toll free 1-877-461-5719 to determine their local Salvation Army field representative.
For those wishing to make a tax-deductible contribution, sponsoring utilities include instructions in their billing statements. In areas without a sponsoring utility, individuals may send their tax-deductible donations to Energy Share of Wyoming, c/o Align, 822 W. 23rd St., Cheyenne, WY 82001.