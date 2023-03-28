CHEYENNE – Site development, engineering and architectural planning services for a new gymnastics facility were approved Monday night by the Cheyenne City Council.
Council members voted 8-1 to enter into a professional services agreement with a local design studio and appropriate close to $293,000 from the Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department budget. This will be the first step in gauging how much the project will cost overall and whether the city will move forward with construction.
Mayor Patrick Collins and city officials have been working in the past year and a half to find a space for hundreds of gymnastics students to learn, practice and compete. They believe building a 30,000-square-foot complex west of the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center would support students already involved, as well as give the program the opportunity to grow and host large tournaments.
“At some point, we need to do this. We need to take a stand and build these amenities for our community,” City Council member Bryan Cook said. “I’m going to support this tonight. My kids are long gone as far as being able to use this type of facility, but we need this.”
Council member Michelle Aldrich said she has been conflicted about her decision, because there are residents that question the wisdom of spending a significant amount of money on a facility for just one sports program. But she said when looking at the growth the city is experiencing, the number of young families coming into the community and the weather conditions in Wyoming, an indoor space is important.
“When we talk about economic development and wanting to be able to bring events to our community, and have our students and children be able to compete right here in our community without having to go out of town to competitions and to gymnastics meets, it gives us the flexibility we need to be able to schedule our own facilities,” she said. “Being at the mercy of somebody else’s building and access to those buildings can be really difficult.”
While the two council members were joined by others in expressing a need for the facility, the vote to approve the contract was not unanimous.
City Council member Mark Rinne brought forward his concerns about the engineering services contract. He said the consultant asked for 70 cents a mile on vehicles, despite the governmental rate being 55.5 cents, and they added a 10% markup on other expenses. He said they shouldn’t be making a profit on the professional services agreement.
TDSi Principal Architect Randy Byers made it clear the document included their standard rate schedule for mileage, but they don’t charge for mileage in town. He said the reimbursable expenses are also typically for out-of-town housing, meals and travel when a project requires them to leave Cheyenne.
“This is an in-town project; there would never be any charge for that,” he said.
Rinne still was the lone council member to vote against the agreement. Some residents have voiced opposition to the city spending money on the project because it was rejected by a majority of sixth-penny sales tax voters in 2021.
Still, the design contract was approved, and the process will begin to design the facility. There are hopes it will hold 1,400 gymnasts when the program has the opportunity to expand from the 400 kids it currently serves, as well as 300 students on the waiting list.
“I wanted to make sure that it would at least meet not only our current needs, but our future needs, also,” said Mayor Collins. “And so we made the decision to look into building our own facility, large enough to be able to handle all of the kids in Cheyenne who want to be part of the gymnastics program.”
