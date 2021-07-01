FORT LARAMIE – On Sunday, July 4, Fort Laramie National Historic Site will host its annual “Old-Fashioned” Fourth of July celebration.
According to a news release, Fort Laramie NHS has long been a traditional part of Independence Day activities in southeast Wyoming. As in years past, the day will be packed with events that offer something for everyone. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. with the flag-raising and highlighted by a 38-gun salute at noon. Activities will end with a “final bang” and cannon firing for the lowering of the national colors at 4 p.m.
The popular children’s activities will take on a new look this year. Games will begin at 9:30 a.m. and include the junior soldier drill, kids cannon crew and the greased pole climb. Participant ribbons will be awarded to all who participate.
The festivities continue with a show by the Merchant family, who will be performing 19th century emigrant and military music at 11 a.m. The Pony Express Association will present a special program at 2 p.m., and the Cheyenne Trotters Equestrian Drill Team will conduct 19th century horse-mounted drill on the historic parade ground at 3 p.m. The Trotters will be followed by an encore performance by the Merchant family at 3:30 p.m.
Keep the fun going the day after the holiday when beloved folksinger Hank Cramer will present two concerts at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 5. Bring the family and enjoy songs that were popular among emigrants, homesteaders, miners and soldiers of the 19th century.
For a full list of scheduled events and times, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fola or call 307-837-2221.