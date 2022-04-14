CHEYENNE – Many people don’t realize they currently qualify for comprehensive and affordable health insurance, and could sign up today. Expanded benefits and cheaper costs can be found by connecting with Enroll Wyoming, a nonprofit that provides free assistance to explore health options.
People may qualify for the Health Insurance Marketplace based on income or recent life-altering experiences like marriage, a new child joining the home or losing health insurance. This allows Americans to access the Marketplace, where cost savings like tax credits make four out of five health plans as cheap as $50 a month.
People also qualify if their household income is between 100% and 150% of federal poverty levels. For example, a four-member family qualifies if its annual income is between $26,500 and $39,750. Find out if you qualify by talking to an Enroll Wyoming Navigator or visiting www.healthcare.gov/screener.
Enroll Wyoming is a grant-funded nonprofit and doesn’t have sales incentives or quotas. Navigators provide detailed information so families and individuals can make the choices that best benefit their situations, according to a news release.
Connecting with an Enroll Wyoming is as easy as calling 211 and asking for a health insurance navigator.