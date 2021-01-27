LARAMIE – According to Josie Voight, Entrepreneurship Project Coordinator with the University of Wyoming’s College of Business, the six-week Entrepreneur Essentials program offered by the university and Central Wyoming College (CWC) beginning Friday, Jan. 29 will provide Wyoming residents with knowledge and tools to be successful entrepreneurs.
With face-to-face and virtual components, Entrepreneur Essentials is an intensive education program in which participants will learn the key frameworks and tools, and answer essential questions, to effectively launch or grow their businesses, Voight noted. The program can help entrepreneurs move from the idea stage to working on a prototype or selling a completed product or service.
The program is a collaboration involving CWC and UW’s College of Business and College of Engineering and Applied Science. It’s based on the highly successful Start-Up Intensive, a 10-week program hosted in Jackson, which has trained more than 140 Wyoming entrepreneurs over the last six years.
The hybrid format of the course offers bookended on-site instruction the weekends of Jan. 29 and March 12 in Riverton and Casper, with intervening virtual components. This format encourages participants to connect face-to-face at the beginning and the end of the course, and allows for participation across Wyoming.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unpredictable nature of Wyoming’s winters, entrepreneurs have the option to join 100%%5E virtually.
For more information, visit www.cwc.edu/essentials or email Lynne McAuliffe at lmcaulif@cwc.edu or Peter Scott at pscott5@uwyo.edu.