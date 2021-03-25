CHEYENNE – Entries are now open for the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days Junior Barrel Race, which will take place at 8 a.m. Friday, April 2 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 W. Eighth Ave.
The registration fee is $50. Entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to the first 30 entries.
The event is open to boys and girls living in Laramie County only. Participants must be under 13 years of age as of Aug. 1, 2021.
For more information, contact Janet Vossler at 307-421-2840.