WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., released the following statement after the Department of Education announced it had approved Wyoming’s Perkins career and technical education state plan:
“I’m glad the Education Department approved Wyoming’s career and technical education plans,” Enzi said. “I was proud to lead the reauthorization of the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act in 2018 that helped make this possible. These plans will help give our state flexibility to offer students different training and education opportunities needed to succeed in the modern workforce.”
On Friday, the Department of Education approved nine career and technical education state plans, including Wyoming’s, which, according to a news release:
Aligns professional development requirements for its CTE teachers to those of all other teachers.
Incentivizes development of new and innovative CTE programs of study that align to its comprehensive local needs assessments.
Collaborates with its workforce council and Next Gen Sector Partnerships to promote career awareness through a Road Trip Nation production.