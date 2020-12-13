WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., applauded the Senate on Friday for passing critical defense policy legislation that would strengthen America’s military, national security and domestic rare earth supply chain while improving the quality of life for our nation’s service members, according to a news release from Enzi’s office.
The legislation includes provisions that would:
Support Enzi’s priority of developing a domestic supply chain for rare earth minerals by prohibiting the acquisition of rare earth materials from non-allied foreign countries to encompass the entire supply chain.
Require the Secretary of Defense to report to Congress on information about rare earth materials, improvements to the supply chain, and evaluation of domestic processing and manufacturing.
Prohibit the reduction of intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Require a list of partnership opportunities on the government’s contracting website. Many small Department of Defense contractors, including those that produce rare earth elements, are often not aware of these partnership opportunities, making them disadvantaged relative to bigger contractors.
Provide a 3% pay raise to troops and increased hazard pay, along with establishing the Pacific Deterrence Initiative to counter China and makes investments in 5G and artificial intelligence.
“I’m especially pleased that the legislation included provisions to strengthen America’s rare earth processing and manufacturing,” Enzi said in the release. “ I have been working to ensure that the supply chain for rare earths, from the mining to the refining, is done right here in this country – and better yet, in the state of Wyoming.”
The Senate passed the NDAA with an 84-13 vote. The House passed the same bill earlier this week with a 355-78 vote. The bill now goes to the president for his signature.