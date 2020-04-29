WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., sent a letter urging the Trump administration to support the development of a fully domestic rare earth elements supply chain.
According to a news release, the senators say this is necessary to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign minerals that are critical for manufacturing our defense technologies and supporting our national security.
In the letter, sent to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, the senators wrote:
“It is clear that our dependence on China for vital rare earth (elements) threatens our U.S. manufacturing and defense industrial base. As the October 2018 Defense Industrial Base (DIB) Report states: ‘China represents a significant and growing risk to the supply of materials deemed strategic and critical to U.S. national security.’ (…) Ensuring a U.S. supply of domestically sourced rare earth (elements) will reduce our vulnerability to supply disruptions that poses a grave risk to our military readiness.”
The letter was led by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and was also signed by U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Martha McSally, R-Ariz.