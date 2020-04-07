CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s U.S. senators, Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, joined in sending a bipartisan letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue urging the Trump Administration to support rural areas during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We write to ask that you take action to ensure the continuity of our country’s food supply and support rural areas during the coronavirus pandemic by providing needed relief to farmers – including by ensuring that the temporary flexibilities on farm loans recently announced by the Farm Service Agency are made permanent for the duration of the pandemic and subsequent economic recovery, and also by ensuring adequate and equitable access to credit during this period of market uncertainty,” the senators wrote.
“Americans always depend on our nation’s farmers to grow the food, fuel and fiber that we all need, but that reliance becomes much more pronounced in times of crisis,” the senators continued. “To provide additional support for those whose operations are being affected by the coronavirus, we urge you to consider making emergency measures such as deadline extensions, loan payment deferrals, payment forbearance and a full suspension of all current and pending foreclosure actions effective for the duration of the pandemic and subsequent economic recovery.
“Such measures are critical to avoiding disruption in the country’s food supply chain.”
The letter, led by U.S. Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., was also signed by Sens. Tina Smith, D-Minn.; Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Bob Casey, D-Pa.; John Thune, R-S.D.; Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; John Boozman, R-Ark.; Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Angus King, I-Maine; Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Mark Warner, D-Va.; Todd Young, R-Ind.; Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.; Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii; Patty Murray, D-Wash.; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Tom Carper, D-Del.; Gary Peters, D-Mich.; Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.; and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.