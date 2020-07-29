WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., have introduced legislation to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the change in design from the Morgan silver dollar to the Peace silver dollar that memorialized the peace following World War I.
The bill would allow the U.S. Mint to produce Morgan and Peace silver dollars composed of 90% silver. This production is estimated to generate $30 million in 2021. It is a Senate companion to legislation introduced by U.S. Reps. Andy Barr, R-Ky., and Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo.
“The change from the Morgan silver dollar to the Peace silver dollar represents a momentous time in our history,” Enzi said in a news release. “This legislation would celebrate two silver coins that are among the most beloved in America’s history and pay homage to the millions of Americans who served in World War I.”
“Nevada is the Silver State for a reason,” Cortez Masto said in the release. “From our role as one of the original producers of the popular Morgan Silver Dollar coin at the Carson City Mint in the late 1800s, to our long history as a silver producer for the country, Nevada has long contributed to the rich history of the United States Mint. I’m proud to join Senator Enzi in co-sponsoring the 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act to continue honoring the centuries-long legacy and contributions of Nevada to the U.S. Mint.”