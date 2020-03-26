WASHINGTON, D.C. – After the Environmental Protection Agency failed to appeal a court ruling that sharply reduces the use of waivers exempting small refineries from burdensome biofuels regulation, U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement:
“In this time of crisis and economic uncertainty, it is especially disappointing that the EPA did not stand up for small oil refineries in Wyoming and across the country. This decision is a huge blow to the Wyoming energy industry. It puts workers’ jobs at risk and harms the communities that rely on these small refineries. These are hardworking people who are working to fuel our nation and the EPA just turned its back on them.”
On Feb. 27, Enzi joined several of his colleagues, including U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., in urging the Trump administration to continue fighting this decision to invalidate hardship relief for small refineries under the Renewable Fuel Standard.