WASHINGTON, D.C. – At a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing Friday, U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., applauded the work of Postal Service employees in Wyoming, despite the ongoing challenges they are faced with.
“I really appreciate postal workers, in Wyoming, particularly,” Enzi said. “They’re doing an outstanding job in spite of all of the difficulties of the pandemic.”
Enzi noted that his father-in-law was a postal worker and had memorized all the zip codes in the Sheridan area while handling the sorting before modern mail sorting machines. He expressed his concern for recent issues with the United States Postal Service, including delayed deliveries.
“I have to admit that I have felt picked on – not by you – but by the Postal Service recently,” Enzi said to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. “I was glad to hear your explanation that you’re having some difficulty with people to deliver the mail in light of the pandemic. I don’t think a lot of people understand that; I didn’t understand that.”
Enzi said many changes, such as moving mail sorting machines that have drastically affected Wyoming, were implemented during previous administrations and not by DeJoy. He expressed his support for the postmaster and encouraged him to look at options to increase the efficiency of the USPS.
“I’m only pointing these out because I know that you’ve only had 60 days to work on them, and your plate was already full, but I’m trying to fill it a little bit more,” Enzi said. “I know you’ve made some sacrifices to get to this.”
During the hearing, DeJoy reiterated that to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, he would be suspending any operational reforms until after the general election in November. He also noted that ensuring mail-in ballots are delivered is his first priority this year, and committed the USPS to processing election mail as first-class mail, regardless of the postage.