WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., introduced two amendments to an energy bill this week that would help increase the opportunities for locating and processing rare earth elements in Wyoming.
The first amendment would help ensure that Wyoming’s rare earth industry is included in a report the Department of Energy (DOE) sends to Congress. The second amendment would require DOE to study the importance of rare earth minerals to our national security.
“Rare earth elements are important to our country’s energy independence and are crucial in meeting our technological needs – from smartphones and televisions to wind turbines and jet fighter engines,” Enzi said in a news release. “These amendments would help highlight the importance of rare earth elements and the role Wyoming can play in mining and producing them.”
According to the Wyoming Mining Association, Wyoming is home to some of the highest quality rare earth deposits in the country.
Enzi offered both amendments to the American Energy Innovation Act introduced by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, which is being considered on the Senate floor and aims to ensure the U.S. remains a global energy leader.