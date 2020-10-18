WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging inventors, small business owners and entrepreneurs to attend the Inventors Conference, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, via Zoom.
This annual conference hosted by Enzi is dedicated to helping individuals with ideas learn more about the patent process, business planning, funding options and marketing, according to a news release.
“Folks in Wyoming have big ideas, and that is why I host the Inventors Conference each year,” Enzi said in the release. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am hosting my final conference online this year. That makes it more accessible than ever. Folks can participate from anywhere in the state from the comfort of their own living rooms. I encourage anyone interested to register today.”
The conference is free and open to everyone. An online registration form is available at www.enzi.senate.gov.
The Inventors Conference has become a Wyoming tradition, and features speakers and inventors who share knowledge and expertise, Enzi said. This year’s keynote speaker is Vigilent President and CEO John Falk. Established in 2015, Vigilent provides solutions to enhance defense, security and public safety capabilities through data and communications technology.
A detailed agenda is available on Enzi’s website, where you can also register between now and the morning of the conference.