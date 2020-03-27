WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., and a group of Republican senators have sent a letter urging the Trump administration to consider using trade policy measures as a way to reduce the economic and financial strain placed on individuals and businesses by the COVID-19 crisis.
“We believe you should continue to focus on creating new market access opportunities for American exporters while considering additional short- and long-term measures to restore confidence in the global economy,” the senators wrote.
In the letter, the senators highlighted several possible trade measures that could be taken by the administration to decrease or limit the harms resulting from COVID-19. Those measures include: coordinating with other countries to prevent the proliferation of harmful export restrictions; pausing consideration of reported “Buy American” requirements to prevent paralyzing critical supply chains; Section 301 tariff relief on health, safety and medical devices and products; temporary deferrals of duty collection to boost liquidity for businesses; expansions of Section 301 tariff relief and extensions of exclusions already granted, and consideration of a total moratorium on new or increased tariffs while urging our trading partners to do the same.
The letter, led by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was also signed by Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; Pat Roberts, R-Kan.; John Cornyn, R-Texas; John Thune, R-S.D.; Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Bill Cassidy, R-La.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; Todd Young, R-Ind., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb.