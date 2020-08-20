GILLETTE – At a U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing held at the Integrated Test Center in Gillette, U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., stressed the importance of advancing carbon capture technology and innovation.
“It is more important than ever that Wyoming and the federal government work together with our universities and with the private sector to invest in technology innovation in order to create a more sustainable future – particularly for coal, but for all energy,” Enzi said, according to a news release. “I’ll continue to support policies that help push this innovation forward and ensure that Wyoming remains the epicenter for these technologies.”
The hearing, led by U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who serves as the Senate committee chairman, highlighted the work and investment that has happened in Wyoming to help advance Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS).
“I used to be the mayor here, and you’ll see the symbol of the city is the energy capital of the nation, and that’s because in this county, we have more BTUs [British Thermal Units] of energy than Saudi Arabia has,” Enzi said. “We can utilize it, or we can pass it over. A lot of jobs rely on that, and the jobs are well-paying jobs for thousands of people.”
The Integrated Test Center provides space for researchers to test CCUS technology. It also provides research for new opportunities in petrochemicals as well as other commercial uses of carbon dioxide. Research at the facility aims to help ensure the viability of the coal industry and keep electricity prices low for millions of people around the globe, according to the release from Enzi’s office.