CHEYENNE – On Thursday, July 23, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler toured the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities’ Sherard Water Treatment Plant as part of a meeting with local and state partners.
EPA has primacy over Wyoming, meaning EPA looks over all Safe Drinking Water Act regulatory programs except the Operator Certification and Capacity Development Programs for Wyoming. The BOPU works directly with EPA to deliver safe and reliable drinking water to Cheyenne.
Those present during the tour included officials from the EPA’s national and regional offices, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, governor’s staff and the board.
“It was a pleasure to visit the Sherard Water Treatment Plant yesterday with EPA,” Kevin Frederick, DEQ Water Quality Administrator, said in a news elease. “This was a great opportunity to show our EPA partners a first-class water treatment facility and visit with the dedicated professionals who ensure that Cheyenne residents have safe and reliable drinking water.”
BOPU Director Brad Brooks kicked off the event by welcoming the group to the water treatment plant and engaged in conversation related to workforce, policy, treatment processes and other water-related topics.
“We are grateful to the EPA’s national and regional personnel for visiting our water treatment plant. We appreciate the support of EPA for protecting our community’s most valuable resource – water,” Brooks said in the release. “Staff from the Region 8 office have been exceptional to work with, and we look forward to future partnerships with EPA.”