WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the first major update to the agency’s Lead and Copper Rule in nearly 30 years.
This action strengthens every aspect of the LCR and accelerates actions that reduce lead in drinking water to better protect children from lead exposure, according to an EPA news release.
In older homes and buildings, lead can leach from service lines, solder and fixtures into tap water and become a significant source of lead exposure. In children, lead exposure can cause irreversible and lifelong health effects, including decreasing IQ, focus and academic achievement.
The U.S. has made progress in lowering children’s blood lead levels by phasing lead out of gasoline, banning lead paint and implementing the old LCR. However, the old rule included deficiencies that are fixed by EPA’s new Lead and Copper Rule.
For example, the old rule created so many loopholes that only 1% of utilities actually replaced lead pipes as a result of an action level exceedance. The old LCR also allowed up to 48 months to pass before corrosion control was in place after a water system exceeded the action level and failed to require all systems to test for lead in drinking water in elementary schools or child care facilities.
EPA’s new Lead and Copper Rule better protects children and communities from the risks of lead exposure by testing drinking water at elementary schools and child care facilities, getting the lead out of our nation’s drinking water, and empowering communities through information. Improvements under the new rule include:
• Using science-based testing to better locate elevated levels of lead in drinking water.
• Establishing a trigger level to jumpstart mitigation earlier and in more communities.
• Driving more and complete lead service line replacements.
• For the first time, requiring testing in elementary schools and child care facilities.
• Requiring water systems to identify and make public the locations of lead service lines.
For more information on the new LCR, visit: https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/final-revisions-lead-and-copper-rule.
For information on lead service line replacement, visit www.epa.gov/safewater/pipereplacement.