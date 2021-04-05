DENVER – On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a Clean Water Act settlement with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company in which the company has agreed to pay $140,000 for alleged CWA violations associated with a discharge of oil into the North Platte River near Guernsey.
EPA alleges BNSF violated Section 311 of CWA with discharges of 5,900 gallons of diesel fuel and 800 gallons of lubricating oil into the North Platte River.
The discharges occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, in Wendover Canyon, northwest of Guernsey, due to a derailment of three locomotives and five rail cars owned by BNSF. The sources of the diesel and oil were two of the derailed locomotives.
BNSF reported the spill to the National Response Center, and an EPA on-scene coordinator was dispatched to the spill site. BNSF worked with the state of Wyoming and EPA to clean up the spill.
CWA prohibits the discharge of oil or hazardous substances to waters of the U.S. or their adjoining shorelines in quantities that may be harmful to public health or the environment and is administered by EPA and the Coast Guard.
This proposed Consent Agreement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final approval by the EPA’s Regional Judicial Officer. The public comment period began in March and ends on April 23. To access and comment on the Consent Agreement, go online to https://www.epa.gov/publicnotices/notices-search/location/Wyoming.